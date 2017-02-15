3 Children, 2 Adults Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Incident In Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, RI (CBS) – Three children and two adults were taken to the hospital after a carbon monoxide incident at a home in Smithfield, Rhode Island Wednesday night.
Investigators say the victims were all in a home on Pleasant View Avenue where there was a problem with the heating system. All of the victims are related. The father of the children called 911 at about 8:30 pm.
The three kids, ages seven, nine and eleven, were taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence. The adults are at a separate hospital. There is no word on their conditions.
The Smithfield Fire Chief says there were no carbon monoxide detectors in the home.