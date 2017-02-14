WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Keller @ Large: Trump Wrong To Wall Himself Off From Reporters

February 14, 2017 7:22 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – I am not in the business of giving advice to politicians. But for better or worse, I do give my opinion.

And my opinion is that President Trump is making a big mistake by trying to wall himself off from the press.

One of the reasons candidate Trump thrived during the campaign was because of his superior understanding of how the media works and how to turn it to his own ends.

I saw this on display at a Trump event in Derry, New Hampshire in the fall of 2015, during his remarkable rise to the top of the Republican pack. Trump’s aides said he would take questions for five minutes before his town hall event, but he wound up taking them for 45 minutes, easily swatting away the tough questions and turning the whole encounter into a showcase for his nightclub act and a free commercial for his political message.

It was a commanding performance, the sort of thing that helped Trump build his base.

But since winning the election, he has mostly resorted to canned interviews with sycophants, or ridiculously-staged events like Monday’s joint press conference with the Canadian prime minister, where only Trump-friendly outlets got a chance to ask a question.

This leaves the rest of the press to get their information from leakers, and for discerning news consumers, dilutes the impact of anything the president does say. And it makes Trump look afraid.

This sort of heavy-handed hide-and-go-seek was a bad look for President Obama and it’s bad for Trump as well.

Don’t believe me?

Look at his terrible poll numbers.

Listen to Jon’s commentary:

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia