NightSide – More Patriots Will Boycott the White House Visit

BOSTON (CBS) – Though there hasn’t even been an official invitation yet, a number of New England Patriots players have declared that they will not attend the White House team celebration. A once lighthearted tradition, it’s starting to seem like this country has become too partisan to continue inviting members of championship teams to the nation’s capital. Has this tradition run its course? Should the players go even if they disagree with the President’s politics?
Originally broadcast February 13th, 2017.