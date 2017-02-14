NightSide – Is Trump’s Mental Health Fair Game?

BOSTON (CBS) – Media organizations will often piggyback and play off themes or narratives that other media outlets have already presented. The effect is that you see similar stories across multiple platforms. Recently, there has been a string of journalists and commentators questioning the mental health and stability of President Trump. Is this subject fair game, or are these types of articles inappropriate? Does this just show how biased the media has become in our country? Would anyone have dared to question the mental health of President Obama?
Originally broadcast February 13th, 2017.