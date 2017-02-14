WBZ4[1]
Man Stabbed Near West Newton Police Station

February 14, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: Man Stabbed, Newton, police, Watertown Street

NEWTON (CBS) — A man is being treated at a Boston hospital after being stabbed Monday outside a West Newton pharmacy.

Police say they received a call around 12:30 p.m. for an assault that took place outside the CVS Pharmacy on Watertown Street, about a block away from the West Newton station of the Newton Police Department.

Newton Police Lt. Bruce Apotheker told reporters the man was able to walk to the CVS after the attack. Someone at the business called police.

Police said the unidentified suspect stayed on scene and was arrested. Authorities have also recovered a weapon.

“This is one of the most safest areas, not only in the state, but in the country. So if it can happen here in Newton, it can happen anywhere. But to happen at 12:30 in the afternoon, we’re just glad to have one suspect under arrest,” Lt. Apotheker said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.

Authorities say it’s unclear what prompted the assault and what the relationship between the two men is.

Police are contacting local businesses for any surveillance video that might help in their investigation.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kendall Buhl reports

