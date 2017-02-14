Framingham Family Searching For Stolen Dog

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A family is pleading for the safe return of their dog after thieves stole their car over the weekend with the dog inside.
Framingham Police say a man left his car running with the doors unlocked and his dog, named Jasmine, and cell phone inside around noon on Saturday on Morton Street in Framingham.
The thief took off with the car, which was found the next day at Beaver Park Road–but the cell phone, and Jasmine, are still missing.
Jasmine is a white Bichon Frise, weighing about 17 pounds and about 11 years old. She was wearing a red/pink jacket with blue bows on her ears on Saturday, as well as a pink collar with an ID tag.
The dog’s owners say that whoever has her should bring her to a local shelter or veterinarian, no questions asked.