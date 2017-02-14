Framingham Family Searching For Stolen Dog

February 14, 2017 8:03 AM
Filed Under: Framingham, stolen dog

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A family is pleading for the safe return of their dog after thieves stole their car over the weekend with the dog inside.

Framingham Police say a man left his car running with the doors unlocked and his dog, named Jasmine, and cell phone inside around noon on Saturday on Morton Street in Framingham.

A Framingham family's dog, Jasmine, was stolen Saturday. (WBZ-TV)

A Framingham family’s dog, Jasmine, was stolen Saturday. (WBZ-TV)

The thief took off with the car, which was found the next day at Beaver Park Road–but the cell phone, and Jasmine, are still missing.

Jasmine is a white Bichon Frise, weighing about 17 pounds and about 11 years old. She was wearing a red/pink jacket with blue bows on her ears on Saturday, as well as a pink collar with an ID tag.

Jasmine. (WBZ-TV)

Jasmine. (WBZ-TV)

The dog’s owners say that whoever has her should bring her to a local shelter or veterinarian, no questions asked.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia