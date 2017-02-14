Final Valentine’s Day For Boston Flower Exchange Before Move To Chelsea

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Flower Exchange in the South End is busy on this Valentine’s Day 2017, but it’s going to be the last holiday at their current Albany Street location.
The exchange will move to Second Street in Chelsea on March 1 and change it’s name to the New England Flower Exchange. That reality has left several people who work there with bittersweet feelings.
“I’m excited about moving,” Gerry Cupp, owner of Cupp & Cupp Corporation, told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker.
“We’re not going to have those memories with us, but we’ll always have them inside. We just won’t have them in the physical building,” said Paula Parziale of Berkeley Wholesale Florist Supply.
Hallie Krechevski owns Hallie’s Garden in Cambridge. She’s been buying flowers at the exchange for more than 30 years.
“Really sad, this has been a great market. This has been like a second home for me,” Krechevski said.
She says she’ll continue to buy flowers and receive some gentle teasing from friends at the renamed New England Flower Exchange in Chelsea.
“I’m a slow buyer, slow flowers, slow buyer, slow food. Yeah, they kid me a lot,” Krechevshi said.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports