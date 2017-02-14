Canadiens Hire Former Bruins Coach Claude Julien

BOSTON (CBS) – Claude Julien has a new home, and it’s with his former team’s biggest rival.
Fired one week ago by the Bruins, the veteran coach has landed with the Montreal Canadiens.
Julien, who coached Montreal for three years to start his career, was fired by the Bruins one week ago.
On Tuesday, the Canadiens announced that coach Michel Therrien had been relieved of his duties and Julien was hired to replace him.
“Claude Julien is an experienced and well respected coach with a good knowledge of the Montreal market,” General Manager Marc Bergevin said. “Claude has been very successful as an NHL coach and he won the Stanley Cup. Today we hired the best available coach, and one of the league’s best. I am convinced that he has the capabilities to get our team back on the winning track.”