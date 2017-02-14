WBZ4[1]
‘She Saved His Life’: Husband Praises Wife For Protecting Son From Falling Tree

By Anna Meiler, WBZ-TV February 14, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Arlington, Jonnie Dredge, Morgan Dredge, Sarah Dredge

ARLINGTON (CBS) — An Arlington man is praising his wife who was struck and injured by a falling tree limb Monday while protecting their son.

“She’s in pain. She’s okay. She’s going to be fine, but she has to rest,” Johnnie Dredge told WBZ-TV Tuesday.

Jonnie Dredge. (WBZ-TV)

Jonnie Dredge. (WBZ-TV)

Police say heavy snow and strong winds likely caused a tree to snap and come crashing down on top of Sarah Dredge and her young son Morgan.

Sarah Dredge was injured when a tree fell on her in Arlington (Family photo)

Sarah Dredge was injured when a tree fell on her in Arlington (Family photo)

“I’m really glad I didn’t know how big it was before I saw her alive, okay. After I saw the pictures, I was pretty upset by that,” Johnnie Dredge said.

In a flash, a fun day playing in the snow quickly turned into a nightmare when the massive branch fell, bringing down a utility pole, transformer and electrical wires with it.

Johnnie Dredge’s sister watched the whole thing unfold in horror.

“I heard the crack, saw it falling and thought they’re going to be dead under there,” Elizabeth Beutler said.

This tree fell on a woman in Arlington (WBZ-TV)

This tree fell on Sarah Dredge in Arlington (WBZ-TV)

Neighbors rushed over to help.

“Someone handed the baby to me. The mom blocked it a lot. They took her in the ambulance. I think she hit her head hard,” neighbor Danielle Herrell said.

Sarah Dredge was taken to the hospital and is now home recovering from a concussion. But little Morgan wasn’t injured at all.

Johnnie Dredge says that’s because his wife shielded the toddler, protecting him from harm’s way.

“It’s the best thing someone can do. This is our son. He’s a wonderful person and I think she saved his life,” Dredge said.

