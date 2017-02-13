Police Searching For Plow Truck After Man Hit, Killed In Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) — Police said a plow truck struck and killed a 72-year-old man while he was walking Monday morning.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was hit on Pleasant Street around 6 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said witnesses told them the man was walking in the eastbound lane when a dark-colored pickup truck with a plow hooked on the front struck him.
They said the truck did not stop, and continued on toward the town of Paxton.
Worcester Police are still trying to locate the truck and driver, and are asking the public to contact them with any information.