Where To Find Restaurant Deals On Valentine’s Day

BOSTON (CBS) – Valentine’s Day is all about love, and who doesn’t love saving a few bucks on dinner?

Whether you’re single or just looking for a romantic meal for two that won’t break the bank, several restaurants are serving up Valentine’s Day deals on Tuesday.

California Pizza Kitchen: Their “sweet deal for two” is $35, and includes one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert from a special menu. Valid Feb. 10 to Feb. 14.

Chili’s: This deal for $35 gets you three courses, and two margaritas. The chain says customers should contact their local Chili’s for specifics.

Hooters: The “Shred Your Ex” promotion promises 10 free wings when you buy 10 on Valentine’s Day. All you have to do is upload a photo of your ex on their website, digitally destroy it, and then they email you a coupon.

Olive Garden: This special is to-go only. Starting at $34.99, the offer includes soup or salad and breadsticks, a sharable entrée for two and two desserts.

Outback Steakhouse: The “Bloomin’ With Love For Two’ deal, available Feb. 9 to Feb. 14, starts at $42 and includes two entrees, two sides, two salads and a dessert to share.

Qdoba: Pucker up. Sharing a kiss inside a Qdoba on Valentine’s Day will get you free food. After the smooch, buying one burrito scores you a second one for free.

TGI Friday’s: Participating restaurants are offering a $30 dinner for two, plus half-priced bottles of wine from Feb. 9 to Feb. 14.