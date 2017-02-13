Valentine’s Day: Last Minute Advice

BOSTON (CBS) – It is much more fun to talk about Valentine’s day than it is to discuss taxes, so I thought I would give all of you procrastinators a head start this year to making an impression on your Valentine.

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow! And if you are thinking of taking your sweetie out to dinner it may already be too late to make a reservation. Try for a lunch or an IOU for a Sunday Brunch and make it a Valentine week.

The Valentine candy, cards and decorations have been in the stores since before Christmas Eve.

There are ads everywhere, on the TV, radio and the Internet and many of them wanting you to splurge on big-ticket items like diamonds!

Many folks out there profusely proclaim a dislike for this holiday. And I understand why. Valentine’s Day once upon a time was a simple holiday.

Wedged between Christmas and Easter all that was expected was a card and perhaps a small gift for the person you fell in love with. Not anymore. Retailers and the card industry have seen fit to create a major holiday with lots of spending.

And it is not just for your one true love; your kids, grand kids, little sister, grandmother, your mom, dad, the dog, the cat, the next-door neighbor, the in-laws, your best friend and every kid in the fifth grade gets a card. I’m surprised the card industry hasn’t found a way to include your ex and the UPS driver.

Last year over half of us (55%) celebrated Valentine’s Day and spent almost $20 billion. According to the National Retail Federation, the average consumer spent $147 on Valentine’s Day.

Men spent more money on gifts than women by almost 2 to 1. Maybe they were just trying to make up for that flat screen TV they bought to watch the Super Bowl.

You can give your love freely but most Valentine gifts do cost money. I think Valentine’s Day should be a fun day to celebrate love without a huge price tag, especially if you are still paying off Christmas gifts.

Even Microsoft sent me an e-mail suggesting I use Cortana to remind me about making a dinner reservation for Valentine’s Day.

