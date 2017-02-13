This Bruins-Canadiens Ref Was Ridiculously Excited About Fighting [VIDEO]

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — You wouldn’t think that NHL referees get too excited about fighting. They have to break things up and go through the trouble of corraling a couple of hot-headed combatants into the penalty boxes, before announcing the fight to the fans in attendance.

Most officials would just go through the motions in a situation like the Bruins and Canadiens had during the Bruins’ 4-0 win on Sunday night – but not referee Wes McCauley. Just 58 seconds into the game, Bruins defenseman Torey Krug and Canadiens forward Andrew Shaw got into a little tussle and had to serve five minutes each for fighting – or, as the referee put it, “Five minutes each for FIGHTING!”

Even the most ardent supporters of fighting in hockey have probably never been that pumped and jacked to see two players tossed in the sin bin.

McCauley has captured fans’ attention before with his exuberance for making standard calls. Here he is during a Sharks-Kings game, adding some epic dramatic flair to a goal review:

And here’s an amusing clip of a fed up McCauley saying “You can’t do that” when announcing a hooking call.

Well, this is one way to spice up those excessive goal reviews. When McCauley’s time as an NHL referee is up, perhaps he has a bright future in WWE.

