Report: Patriots File For Trademarks ‘Blitz For Six’, ‘No Days Off’

February 13, 2017 8:28 AM
Filed Under: Bill Belichick, blitz for six, New England Patriots, NFL, no days off, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s no surprise that the Patriots are already looking toward 2017 as the football team eyes a sixth Super Bowl title. But the organization isn’t just getting ready on the football field – they already know their new slogan, too.

As reported on Sunday by ESPN’s Darren Rovell, the Patriots filed to trademark the phrases “Blitz for Six” and “No Days Off” last Tuesday, Feb. 7. Unsurprisingly, Rovell says the Patriots plan to use “Blitz for Six” on various clothing that will be sold during the 2017 season.

Head coach Bill Belichick led an impromptu cheer of “No days off” when he spoke during last Tuesday’s Patriots championship parade and rally. It’s unclear how his new phrase will be used, but it’s certainly a slogan you can picture seeing on a Patriots hoodie.

The Patriots also recently received the trademarks for “19-0” and “The Perfect Season,” which were originally filed during the 2007 season before the Patriots came up short of an undefeated season in Super Bowl XLII. They have also trademarked phrases like “Do Your Job” and “We Are All Patriots.”

It should come as a shock to no one that Belichick is already looking toward working on prepping the football team for the “Blitz for Six” in 2017. The head coach remarked during Tom Brady’s Super Bowl MVP press conference that the Patriots are “five weeks behind” in their preparation for the 2017 offseason. It’s a good problem to have.

