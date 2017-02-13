Snowblower Finds Man’s Body In Front Of Lynn Home

February 13, 2017 12:50 PM
LYNN (CBS) — A man’s body was found in the snow in front of a home by a person using a snowblower Monday morning.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office said an area resident found the body of a Hispanic man while snowblowing on Surfside Road in Lynn.

Police on Surfside Road in Lynn, where a body was found Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

The DA’s office said the man had visible injuries, but said they weren’t yet sure if he was shot or stabbed.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, Lynn Police responded to a 911 call in the area, but didn’t find anything out of the ordinary. The body was found by the snowblower about an hour later.

Later that morning, police could be seen using metal detectors to look for evidence.

Police search the scene where a body was found in Lynn Monday morning with metal detectors. (WBZ-TV)

Residents say there was a lot of loud music and traffic in this area least night.

“Not only was I sad, but I was scared automatically, it was so close to my house,” said a woman who lives nearby.

The Essex DA’s office, Massachusetts State Police, and Lynn Police are investigating, and were still on scene at noon Monday.

