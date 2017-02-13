Stoughton’s Lori McKenna Wins Grammy For Best Country Song

STOUGHTON (CBS) — For the second year in a row, local singer/songwriter Lori McKenna took home a Grammy for best country song–this time for “Humble and Kind,” the heartfelt tune she wrote for Tim McGraw.
“Humble and Kind” is the latest in a string of hits for McKenna, including 2016’s best country song winner, “Girl Crush,” made famous by Little Big Town.
She was also nominated this year for best American roots performance and best American roots song for “Wreck You,” and for best Americana album for “The Bird & The Rifle,” her 10th album.
Last week, residents in McKenna’s hometown of Stoughton told WBZ-TV’s Paula Ebben that McKenna was just a “normal, everyday person, who made it big.”
“She is as normal and heartfelt a person as her songs are,” said Robert Tarchara, owner of the Stoughton Music Center, where McKenna is still a regular, and where some of her children took music lessons.
The Boston Symphony Orchestra also won a Grammy for best orchestral performance for Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9.