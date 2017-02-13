WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Stoughton’s Lori McKenna Wins Grammy For Best Country Song

February 13, 2017 8:33 AM
Filed Under: Grammys, Lori McKenna, Stoughton

STOUGHTON (CBS) — For the second year in a row, local singer/songwriter Lori McKenna took home a Grammy for best country song–this time for “Humble and Kind,” the heartfelt tune she wrote for Tim McGraw.

More: Full List Of 2017 Grammy Winners

“Humble and Kind” is the latest in a string of hits for McKenna, including 2016’s best country song winner, “Girl Crush,” made famous by Little Big Town.

(L-R) Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose accept the award for best country song for Girl Crush onstage during the GRAMMY Pre-Telecast at The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Microsoft Theater on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(L-R) Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose accept the award for best country song for Girl Crush onstage during the GRAMMY Pre-Telecast at The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Microsoft Theater on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

She was also nominated this year for best American roots performance and best American roots song for “Wreck You,” and for best Americana album for “The Bird & The Rifle,” her 10th album.

Last week, residents in McKenna’s hometown of Stoughton told WBZ-TV’s Paula Ebben that McKenna was just a “normal, everyday person, who made it big.”

“She is as normal and heartfelt a person as her songs are,” said Robert Tarchara, owner of the Stoughton Music Center, where McKenna is still a regular, and where some of her children took music lessons.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra also won a Grammy for best orchestral performance for Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia