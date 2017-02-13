WBZ4[1]
Jae Crowder Set To Return For Celtics; Jaylen Brown Likely Out Until All-Star Break

February 13, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Jae Crowder, Jaylen Brown, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — As one Celtic returns, another goes down with an injury.

It’s been that kind of season for head coach Brad Stevens, who has rarely had his full roster healthy all at once. He’ll be playing musical chairs with his starting lineup once again Monday night when the Celtics close out their four-game road trip in Dallas.

Game Preview: Celtics @ Mavericks

Jae Crowder will return after missing two games due to a family matter, but Jaylen Brown is expected to sit out Boston’s remaining three games before the All-Star break. The rookie has been playing well as of late, averaging a season-high 8.8 points in Boston’s six games in February, but suffered a hip flexor in Saturday’s win over the Utah Jazz. He hit double digits in points in three of those six games, but had to leave Saturday’s win after just 12 minutes on the floor.

With three games over the next four days, it’s probably best for the C’s to let him get healthy rather than rush Brown back. But to make things a little tighter at the wing, Gerald Green is also questionable for Monday night’s game in Dallas due to an illness.

But at least Stevens will have Crowder back, who will find himself back in the starting five and probably see upwards of 35 minutes against the Mavericks. Brown’s absence and Green’s uncertainty could also mean more playing time for James Young, who scored 10 points off the bench in Utah.

Tune in to Monday night’s Celtics-Mavericks game on 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship station of the Boston Celtics. Pregame coverage with Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell begins at 8 p.m.!

 

