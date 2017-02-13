Harvard Beats BU 6-3 For 1st Beanpot Title Since 1993

By JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer February 13, 2017 10:35 PM
Filed Under: Beanpot Tournament, Boston University, Harvard University

BOSTON (AP) — Nathan Krusko scored his second goal of the game to break a second-period tie, Merrick Madsen made 14 saves and Harvard beat Boston University 6-3 on Monday night to win its first Beanpot championship since 1993.

The Crimson won Boston’s college hockey bragging rights for the 11th time overall and the first under former Harvard and Boston Bruins forward Ted Donato. Luke Esposito, Ryan Donato and Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Harvard, and Adam Fox clinched it with a length-of-the-ice empty-netter to make it 6-3 with 1:50 to play.

Jake Oettinger stopped 40 shots for the Terriers and was named the tournament’s top goaltender. BU has won the Beanpot the most — 30 times in its 65 years — and most recently in 2015. BU and Boston College had combined to win every Beanpot since 1993.

Earlier Monday, Northeastern beat Boston College 4-2 in the consolation game, sending the Eagles to their first fourth-place finish since ’93.

