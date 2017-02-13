Grandmother, Grandson Killed In Quincy Fire

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have identified a grandmother and her grandson killed when an early morning fire swept through a home near Boston.
The Norfolk district attorney’s office says 67-year-old Thelma Powers and 19-year-old William Powers were killed in the early Sunday blaze in Quincy.
Fire officials say a neighbor reported the fire just before 1:30 a.m. Crews arrived to the two-story home already engulfed in flames.
Firefighters needed about two hours to beat back the blaze. They found Thelma Powers in the kitchen and her grandson in an upstairs hallway.
Officials say William’s father, Michael Powers, jumped from a window and has been hospitalized with multiple injuries.
Authorities haven’t determined whether the home had functioning smoke alarms.
State police and the state fire marshal’s office are investigating the cause of the blaze.