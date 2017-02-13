Car Fire At Lawrence Dealership Fire Ruled Arson

LAWRENCE (CBS) — Officials said a fire that damaged a total of six vehicles at Commonwealth Motors Sunday night has been confirmed as arson.
Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said four vehicles were set on fire outside the dealership’s collision shop area. Two other vehicles suffered heat damage.
The chief estimated the damage amount at $100,000.
Moriarty said there is surveillance video, with one potential suspect seen on the video. The department is not releasing it at this time.
Authorities add that quick work by firefighters who arrived on scene knocked the fire down and prevented more damage to other cars in the lot.
State Fire Marshal arson investigators are involved in the investigation, as well as Lawrence Police detectives and investigators from the Lawrence Fire Department.