Winter Storms Take Toll On Cape Cod Coast

February 13, 2017 8:00 PM
SANDWICH (CBS) – Sand dunes on Cape Cod are no match for the winter storms that have hit the region recently.

In Sandwich, near Town Neck Beach, residents and the town have been fighting erosion for years.

“It’s a very dynamic situation, says Dave DeConto, from the town’s Natural Resources Department.

DeConto says the town has dropped tons of sand in front of the homes, but the beach needs constant upgrading.

Sand bags used to prevent erosion in Sandwich (WBZ-TV)

“We need to build it up to a certain part where it can sustain itself somewhat, and then we need to keep adding to it,” DeConto said.

Wealthy homeowners have added large sandbags, but even those can’t handle some of Mother Nature’s wrath.

