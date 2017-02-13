Bruins Rumors: Don Sweeney Seen Talking With Avalanche GM Joe Sakic

BOSTON (CBS) — Showing signs of rejuvenation under interim head coach Bruce Cassidy, might the Bruins be angling toward making a trade that they think can propel them into the playoffs?

It’s certainly possible, and news from the Garden on Sunday night will only work to further fuel that speculation.

The Boston Globe’s Fluto Shinzawa reported that Bruins GM Don Sweeney and Avalanche GM Joe Sakic for the majority of the second intermission of the Canadiens-Bruins game on Sunday in Boston.

One enterprising reporter from Montreal was talented enough to snap a photo:

The Bruins and Avalanche have already been rumored to be potential trade partners this season. Back near New Year’s, the Bruins were reportedly in the mix for acquiring Gabriel Landeskog. The reported price at the time was too high for the Bruins — or anyone else — to make a deal.

But now, with the Avalanche in dead-last in the NHL standings with just 32 points on the year, Sakic likely understands that he’ll need to make some deals prior to the March 1 trading deadline in order to restock his team.

Shinzawa reported:

Every player — save for Nathan MacKinnon — is for sale. Sakic is listening on everybody else, including captain Gabriel Landeskog and skilled pivot Matt Duchene. As of late last week, according to an Eastern Conference executive, Colorado’s asking prices for all of its property, on expiring contracts or otherwise, were too high for anyone to take seriously. So while Sakic would love to score assets for Jarome Iginla, Rene Bourque, Fedor Tyutin, and John Mitchell, all on expiring contracts, this is not where Sweeney is sniffing. The Bruins prefer help that will extend beyond this year.

The Bruins are currently on their mandated bye week, with no games scheduled until Sunday, Feb. 19. They have gone 3-0-0 under Cassidy, outscoring opponents 14-6. They are currently in playoff position, three points ahead of Toronto and six points ahead of Florida, though with four games in hand on both.