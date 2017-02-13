Avalanche Warning Issued For Mount Washington

February 13, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Avalanche, avalanche warning, Mount Washington, New Hampshire, Snow, Snowstorm

MOUNT WASHINGTON, New Hampshire (AP) — The Mount Washington Avalanche Center has issued an extreme avalanche danger warning on two trails after more than 16 inches of snow has fallen on the highest peak in the Northeast.

The warning was issued for much of Huntington Ravine and Tuckerman Ravine. The 6,288-foot summit had picked up 16.4 inches of snow as of 7 a.m. Monday, with more snow falling.

Just after 12:30 p.m., it was 6 degrees at the summit with 67 mph wind gusts, creating a wind child of 24 degrees below zero.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia