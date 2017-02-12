2 Killed, 1 Injured In Quincy House Fire

QUINCY (CBS) — An early-morning fire killed two people and injured a third when it tore through a house in Quincy.

The Quincy Fire Department said the fire began shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a 2-story home on Bell Street.

Two people who were reportedly trapped on the home’s second floor were found dead inside.

A third person, a man who WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reported may have jumped out of a window, was taken to an area hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and burns.

Fire Captain Robert Gilbody said firefighters were able to put out the fire within an hour.

“Companies took care of it pretty quick,” he said.

The house was a total loss, and the cause of the 2-alarm fire was not yet known.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports