Pet Parade: Little Paws Dachshund Rescue

BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption from Little Paws Dachshund Rescue were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Irving is about 8 years old. He’s one of Little Paws’ easiset dogs–he gets along with everyone, including other dogs and even cats! He’s a very happy camper and a ball of energy.
Greta, one of the few non-Dachshunds the shelter has taken in recently, came to Little Paws from an Arkansas shelter. She is a laid-back 7-year-old chihuahua looking for a family she can cuddle with!
Rocco is about three years old and came from the same shelter as Greta. He has a bit of separation anxiety, so he’d do best with a family who will be home a lot. He’d be best as an only dog, or with another laid-back dog.
For more information, visit LittlePawsDR.org.