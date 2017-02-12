Delayed Start For State Workers Monday, Gov. Baker Says

BOSTON (CBS) — All non-emergency Massachusetts executive branch employees should plan on an 11 a.m. delayed start to their workday Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Sunday night.

In addition, the governor asked people to stay off the roads overnight Sunday into Monday.

The governor said the delay was to help crews continue cleaning roads around the Commonwealth, as well as keeping commuter rail and MBTA tracks clear. He praised the work these crews have already done.

Gov. Baker said there were over 3,100 pieces of equipment working on state roads and that work would continue through the night and into Monday morning.

Commuters were encouraged to utilize public transportation on Monday. The MBTA will operate on a normal weekday schedule.

Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack reminded air travelers to check in with their air carriers before headed to Logan Airport.

Gov. Baker urged residents to be good citizens and check in on their neighbors, especially the elderly or those that might have medical needs.

Also, home owners should make sure to keep furnace and dryer exhaust vents clear of snow. Car owners should clear snow from exhaust pipes before starting their automobiles.

The public was reminded to shovel snow away from fire hydrants.