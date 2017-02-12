Cars Damaged By ‘Suspicious’ Fire At Lawrence Dealership

LAWRENCE (CBS) — Five vehicles were damaged by fire Sunday night at the Commonwealth Motors dealership in Lawrence.
Lawrence Fire responded to the initial call around 7 p.m. on Marston Street.
Officials said a fire that started in one vehicle spread to four others. The cars belonged to owners who had left the vehicles at the dealership for repairs.
Authorities said this is a suspicious fire and is under investigation by both Lawrence Police and Fire departments. Investigators are trying to get access to surveillance video.