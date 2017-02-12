Gov. Baker Urges Caution As Yet Another Snow Storm Hits

BOSTON (CBS) — As people across Massachusetts continued to dig out from a Thursday’s Nor’easter and additional accumulation on Saturday, yet another storm was bringing several more inches of snow to the area from Sunday to Monday.

Check: Parking Bans, Snow Emergencies For Feb. 12-13 Storm

Gov. Charlie Baker urged people to take public transportation on Monday, and if they absolutely need to be on the roads, to drive cautiously.

We're currently monitoring the storm impacting Mass., including the potential for high winds tomorrow & flooding in some areas. #masnow — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) February 12, 2017

“As the storm continues, we ask everyone to use extreme caution when traveling and avoid unnecessary driving when possible, allowing crews to safely treat and clear roadways,” Gov. Baker said in a statement Sunday afternoon. “We will continue to monitor the forecast and keep the public informed as the storm progresses. We remind everyone to please assist neighbors in need, and to help keep sidewalks and fire hydrants clear.”

PWD motor equipment technicians get snow plows and equipment repaired and ready to go for the coming storm #PWDFleetTweets pic.twitter.com/SLYOoCQdU2 — Boston Public Works (@BostonPWD) February 12, 2017

The succession of storms has hit Massachusetts residents hard. The Watertown Home Depot was completely out of sand, salt, and snowblowers, and workers there said that, between Saturday night and Sunday morning, they had sold a full pallet worth of sand and salt.

One man told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe he was there before the storm to replace his shovel–which he had broken while shoveling out from the last storm.

As snow began to fall Sunday, MassDOT said 1,636 crews were out at noon, working on roads across the Commonwealth.

They also issued a speed restriction on the Mass Pike from the New York border to Interchange 11 in Worcester.

#MAtraffic Update: I-90- speed limit reduced to 40mph & no tandems, NY border to Interchange 11. #MAsnow — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 12, 2017

At Logan Airport Sunday, many flights were already being cancelled. Massport reminded travellers to check with their airlines before leaving for the airport to make sure their flights were still on.

The MBTA and Commuter Rail ran on regular schedules Sunday, and planned to do the same for Monday. They said they’ve had crews out all weekend shoveling out bus stops and train platforms.

Before and after pics of #MBTA Route 66 bus stop in #BrooklineVillage Crews have been working all weekend to clear snow before next storm pic.twitter.com/Zstr7uDqbu — Joe Pesaturo (@JoePesaturo) February 12, 2017

The T has been running trains just to make sure the tracks are clear of snow.

Hubway said they were shutting down in Boston due to severe weather as of 3 p.m. Sunday.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports