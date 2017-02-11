WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WINTER STORM WARNING: 7 am Sunday to 7 pm MondayRadarForecast | BlogApp | Closings-Delays  

Extremely Heavy Snow, Damaging Winds Sunday Into Monday

February 11, 2017 8:37 PM By Pamela Gardner
Filed Under: Beyond The Forecast, Pamela Gardner

BOSTON (CBS) –  Get ready for another round of heavy snow, changeable precipitation, damaging winds, and coastal flood threats Sunday into Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday for nearly all of Massachusetts, while the coast, with the exception of Boston, is under a Blizzard Watch.

TIMING

The snow begins in Worcester County between 10 a.m. and noon Sunday with a light wintry mix around Route 128, while there will be cold rain from Boston to Cape Cod.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

The heavy snow will continue along I-495, in northwestern Rhode Island, northern Connecticut, Worcester County, and all of New Hampshire and Vermont, eventually spreading into Maine. A wintry mix will develop in Boston, with heavy rain in southeastern Mass., the Cape and Islands.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

The rain/snow line will retreat slowly southeast as the low pressure center rapidly intensifies to our south. There will still be heavy rain along the south coast and Cape in the evening. It will change over to wet and pasty snow in Boston.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

The heaviest snow in Boston will be overnight Sunday. Bands of heavy snow will increase the totals along the New Hampshire and Maine coasts.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

By Monday, the snow tapers off from west to east. With the last bit of snow hanging around the South Coast, Cape and Islands. All the snow moves out late Monday afternoon.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

TOTALS

The tricky part here is how long the temperatures stay above freezing in Boston. That is where the dividing line is for snow totals.

The jackpot zones will be coastal and eastern New Hampshire into Maine with up to two feet of snow. Towns outside of I-95 into Worcester and along the Massachusetts Turnpike should expect 8-to-16 inches.

To the south and east of the city, 4-to-8 inches of snow will fall.  For Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, it’s rain Sunday then 2-to-4 inches of snow Monday.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

The Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Sunday into Monday for Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Hartford, Providence and Concord, New Hampshire.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

A Blizzard Watch is up for the Cape, Nantucket and across the South Shore, North Shore, Cape Ann, through the New Hampshire and Maine coastlines.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

This means not only the snow, but the wind will be very strong.

WINDS

The peak wind gusts will bring some outages and damage across the coastline. Especially for the outer Cape where wind gusts could be between 60 and 80 mph Monday afternoon.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Farther inland, 20-40 mph gusts will still create blowing and drifting snow as we try to dig out from the heavy snow.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

COASTAL FLOODING

The wind direction will not be from the northeast during the entire storm. However, wave heights will be high enough to create splashover and some flooding during our fairly high astronomical tides.

A flood advisory is up on either side of the noon high tide Sunday.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

A flood watch is up for more of the shoreline for the Monday afternoon high tide. Wave heights will be much higher, but the wind direction will be more from the north, northwest.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Stay tuned to WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com for further updates.

More from Pamela Gardner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia