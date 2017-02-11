WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WINTER STORM WARNING: 7 am Sunday to 7 pm MondayRadarForecast | BlogApp | Closings-Delays  

Snow Fatigue Sets In Fast For Some

February 11, 2017 6:14 PM By Paul Burton
Filed Under: Paul Burton, Snow Fatigue

BEDFORD (CBS) – One snow storm gone, another on the way.

It’s been a steady flow of snow. Some wish it would just go.

“I was ready two weeks ago to never see another snowflake again,” Bob Batt of Bedford told WBZ-TV Saturday.

Many are still digging out from Thursday’s blizzard and Saturday morning’s fresh new coat.

Janet Lee bought herself some new shovels this weekend. She says snow fatigue has officially set in.

Janet Lee of Bedford. (WBZ-TV)

Janet Lee of Bedford. (WBZ-TV)

“(I feel) rotten, apprehensive and sick to death of it. It feels like two years ago” she told WBZ-TV.

“I was ready three months ago. I hate winter.”

New England will never forget the record setting snowfall of 2015. Most of that came in the month of February.

“I was here two years ago for that winter, really after living through that, a couple more inches of snow won’t be too much,” said South Boston resident Keith Dudley.

Shovels, ice melt, windshield wiper fluid and snow blowers are the items people are buying this weekend. And of course, bread and milk.

“I’m getting gas for the snow blower, I’m making sure my snow shovel is all set and I’m getting food for the birds,” Batt said.

More from Paul Burton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia