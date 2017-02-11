Photo Opportunity With Patriots Super Bowl Trophy Sold Out

FOXBORO (CBS) – Fans can’t get enough of the Super Bowl champion Patriots.
The Hall at Patriot Place offered fans the opportunity to take their photo with the Super Bowl LI trophy, but some will be out of luck.
Fans relished in the experience Friday night, and continue flocking to Foxboro on Saturday.
The Hall announced that tickets are sold out for Saturday and Sunday.
Those who bought their tickets in advance will have their chance to see the trophy, but others will have to hope for another opportunity.