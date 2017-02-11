Alleged Drunk Driver Speeds Away From Police On Snowy NH Highway

NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) – A Peabody man was arrested in New Hampshire after he crashed on a snow-covered highway then allegedly sped away from police while driving drunk.

Saturday just after 11:20 a.m. a New Hampshire state trooper driving on Interstate 93 in New Hampton was responding to a crash scene when he was passed by a vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Because of snowy roads, the speed limit was set at 45 MPH at the time.

State Police said the vehicle nearly hit another car as it passed the trooper, and as a result the suspect slammed on his brakes. When the he did so, the driver crashed into a snow bank and bounced back into the road before speeding off.

The driver, later identified as William Mullen of Peabody, was forced to slow down a short distance later because of traffic caused by the initial crash.

After slowing down, Mullen allegedly sped off again and reached speeds of 98 MPH before he was stopped 1.5 miles later.

Police determined Mullen was drunk and his license was suspended.

Mullen was charged with disobeying a police officer, subsequent offense drunk driving, reckless operation, operating after suspension and having an open container of alcohol.