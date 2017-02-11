Super Bowl Champion Patriots To Drop Ceremonial First Puck At Bruins Game

BOSTON (CBS) – The Bruins will have some special guests in attendance when they host the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.
Pregame ceremonies for the matinee will include members of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.
The team said Patriots players will drop the ceremonial first puck prior to the 1 p.m. game.
It was not announced which players will be in attendance.
After the Patriots won the Super Bowl over the Seattle Seahawks, tight end Rob Gronkowski spiked the ceremonial puck.