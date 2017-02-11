Riders Approve MBTA’s Handling Of Storms So Far

BOSTON (CBS) – People out enjoying their Saturday night in Boston were trying not to think about the latest round of snow heading our way.

“It’s an adventure and sometimes it’s easier and sometimes it’s harder but we’ll make it in,” said Madison Louis of Cambridge.

People who rely on public transportation are already planning for the work week and so far are giving the MBTA good reviews this winter.

“I think it was every 20 minutes instead of every 10 minutes so it wasn’t too bad it took a little longer,” said Bill Wanamaker of Brighton.

“It hasn’t been too bad a little icy walking to the T, but not too many delays it’s been pretty good,” said Alex Foo of Brighton.

The MBTA and Keolis said, like Thursday, they’ll be ready for Sunday’s storm and Monday’s ride to work.

“We’ll have our snow fighters out and locomotives running up and down the track to make sure they are clear of snow so that we can run a full level of service on Monday morning,” Keolis spokesman Justin Thompson told WBZ-TV.

MassDOT is asking drivers who can’t take the T to plan ahead and use common sense on the roads.

“I drive in because there is no direct like public transportation and I know I get stressed out I just have a little sedan so I’ll be flying all over the road if it isn’t plowed properly,” said Sarah Dalton of South Boston.

Commuter Diane Barber plans to skip the ride to work all together and is telecommuting on Monday.

“Quincy to Dedham is not far. No ten miles. All 128, but I’m not taking the chance nope,” said Barber.

The MBTA plans to run a normal schedule on Monday.