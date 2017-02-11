Suspected Burglar Charged With Hitting Auburn Police Officer With Car

AUBURN (CBS) – A man suspected of breaking into homes in central Massachusetts hit a police officer with a car in Auburn Saturday afternoon, investigators said.

Matthew Ostrander 47, of Worcester, was being chased by police along Route 20 after he was allegedly involved in a break-in in Millbury.

As he approached Auburn, an officer was laying down stop sticks in the road to damage Ostrander’s tires. That’s when police say Ostrander intentionally hit the officer, launching him over the hood of the car.

The Auburn officer, who has not been identified, ended up with a broken right leg and a left knee injury.

Ostrander continued to drive after hitting the officer, police say, but his two front tires were damaged, so he jumped out of the car and tried to run off.

When officers caught up to him, Ostrander allegedly put his hand in his pocket like he was going to take out something. Police pulled out their weapons but did not fire after Ostrander allegedly asked officers repeatedly to shoot him.

He was arrested and charged with several offenses, including speeding, failure to stop for police, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer and assault to murder.