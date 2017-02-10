Valentine’s Day: Online Valentines Over 50

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boomers are getting a lot of attention from financial companies, retirement housing developers, insurance companies, funeral directors and certainly AARP, which is looking to swell its ranks with the boomers.

The online dating services have also begun to pay attention to the 76 million Boomers out there who may be looking for a Valentine. Online dating, at any age, can be intimidating. I was surprised at the number of senior dating sites.

OurTime.com has been around for a while and is part of the Match.com family. It is geared for mature singles who are looking for all types of relationships, including marriage, travel companionship or just a pen pal.

It is part of People Media which includes SeniorPeopleMeet.com, SeniorsMeet.com as well as BabyBoomerPeopleMeet.com. Read the reviews before you give anyone your credit card number. They also have a very good article on Safety Tips. Take the time to read it.

AARP not only gives travel advice they also give dating and relationship advice these days for those over 50. They also recommend a book Dating After 50 for Dummies.

SilverSingles.com is part of the Spark network of dating sites. It has been around for 15 years and claims to be the premier online community for seniors.

If you want to check someone out before dating begins you can go to mymatchchecker.com, which will do a background check for a fee.,

In doing research for this segment one thing that struck me is how bad some of the photos are. If you are going to try online dating use a good picture, something candid showing you doing something you love if possible. And not one that is 10 years old. And not a group photo!

In your profile be honest especially about your age. There is lots of help on the dating sites about how to write a profile. Have your friends critique it for you.

Have patience, you won’t score the minute you sign up. Have fun and be safe.

