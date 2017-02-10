WBZ4[1]
Weather Alert: Potentially Significant SnowRadarForecast | BlogWeather App | Closings-Delays

Patriots Fans Get Close Look At Super Bowl Trophy

February 10, 2017 6:22 PM By Paul Burton
Filed Under: Foxboro, Hall At Patriot Place, Lombardi Trophy, Patriots, Paul Burton, Super Bowl

FOXBORO (CBS) — Even though the the parade is over, Patriots fans still have much to celebrate.

Now fans have the chance to touch, pose and kiss a part of history.

This weekend, the team’s fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy is on display at the Hall at Patriot Place.

“It’s pretty great, isn’t it. Can’t ask for anything more than that,” Patriots fan Haley Dobbs said.

Fans say Super Bowl LI was special in many ways.

Fan poses with Lombardi Trophy at Patriot Place (WBZ-TV)

Fan poses with Lombardi Trophy at Patriot Place (WBZ-TV)

From the historic comeback in the fourth quarter to the vindication of Tom Brady, the game has already been deemed by many as the greatest Super Bowl of all time.

“It’s amazing to see the championship trophy that Brady won for the fifth time and to see it sitting there is amazing,” Patriots fan David Janczar said.

Fans can take a photo with the trophy between Friday and Sunday night.

Fans pose with Lombardi Trophy at Patriot Place (WBZ-TV)

Fans pose with Lombardi Trophy at Patriot Place (WBZ-TV)

Admission into the Hall costs $10. But for these fans, the experience is priceless.

“It’s a day in history. I’ve never seen a Super Bowl like that before and to see the trophy is incredible,” Patriots fan Shannon Faye said.

