NightSide – Let The Cleanup Begin

BOSTON (CBS) – The Northeast got slammed by the first major snow storm of the season today, with many communities seeing well over a foot of snow piling up on the ground. A number of school districts, including Boston, will be closed again tomorrow as we all dig out from the storm. As the tail end of the storm moves through the region, we want to hear from you! How much snow did your community get? Did you try to drive through the blizzard conditions? Are you excited to finally have a big snow storm, or are you already anxious for the spring melt? Marcy Reed, president of National Grid, joins Dan in the NightSide studio to talk about the fallout from today’s storm and what it takes to respond to a major weather event like this one.