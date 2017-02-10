Keller @ Large: Some Things Just Can’t Be Rushed

BOSTON (CBS) – We will now complete this Trump-free week by contemplating the latest effort by Major League Baseball to speed up the pace of play, and save suffering fans from the sheer agony of having to sit through games that can extend well-beyond three hours on a nice summer day or night as they relax in the stands or at home with friends, family and refreshments.

Oh, the horror.

So what is MLB doing about it?

Last season they required hitters to keep a foot in the batter’s box between pitches, no more wandering around hunting for dandelions. And clocks were installed to make sure each inning started promptly. These moves shaved six minutes off the average time of a game, and oh, were we fans grateful!

But now they’re going too far, trying out a rule that would place a runner at second base to start each extra inning in hopes of avoiding extra-long games. This is an idea so dumb, it could catch on.

Everyone hates movies that go on too long. Movie theaters should tape a spoiler plot summary to the bottom of every seat so patrons can short-circuit the agony of waiting for the climax.

And who doesn’t want presidential elections to be shorter? Next time, pick two names out of the phone book, give them a month to campaign, and be done with it.

Yes, some things just can’t be rushed.

But no matter what the weather, we can still talk about baseball and fantasize, right?

Listen to Jon’s commentary: