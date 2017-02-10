WBZ4[1]
Stoughton’s Lori McKenna Has Plenty Of Hometown Support For Grammys

February 10, 2017 5:55 PM By Paula Ebben
Filed Under: Grammys, Lori McKenna, Nominations, Stoughton

BOSTON (CBS) — Tim McGraw’s chart-busting country hit “Humble and Kind” is up for Best Country Song of the Year at the Grammys. And the woman behind the soothing melody and sentimental lyrics is Lori McKenna of Stoughton.

Tim McGraw congratulates songwriter Lori McKenna after winning 2016 Song of the Year for 'Humble and Kind' during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Tim McGraw congratulates songwriter Lori McKenna after winning 2016 Song of the Year for 'Humble and Kind' during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

“She is as normal and heartfelt a person as her songs are,” said Robert Tarchara, owner of the Stoughton Music Center.

McKenna is a regular at the Stoughton store and some of her five kids took music lessons at the shop.  Tarchara told us Lori is a “normal, everyday person, who made it big.”

And we’re talking superstar big! “Humble and Kind” is the latest in a string of hits including last year’s best country song winner “Girl Crush.”

(L-R) Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose accept the award for best country song for Girl Crush onstage during the GRAMMY Pre-Telecast at The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Microsoft Theater on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(L-R) Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose accept the award for best country song for Girl Crush onstage during the GRAMMY Pre-Telecast at The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Microsoft Theater on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

McKenna’s Instagram is a mix of home and Nashville. You’ll find photos of the Fenway, her family, and the famous all side-by-side.

“I think it’s awesome that she still has her roots here in Stoughton,” said Kerry Hughes of Town Spa Pizza. It not unusual to see the country star picking up an order at the local restaurant.

“She comes in and acts like it’s nothing going on,” explained Sarah D’Angelo, a bartender at Town Spa Pizza.

McKenna’s 10th album is also up for three more Grammy awards: Best Americana Album, Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song.

Singer-songwriter Lori McKenna performs at Joe's Pub on December 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter Lori McKenna performs at Joe's Pub on December 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Many in McKenna’s hometown agree that her latest success “Humble and Kind” is the perfect description for Lori herself.

“No one has a bad word to say about her,” said D’Angelo, “I wish her luck at the Grammys.”

You can watch the Grammys Sunday, February 12th, at 8pm live on WBZ-TV.

