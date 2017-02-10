Weather Alert: Bitter Cold | Closings-Delays | RadarForecast | BlogWeather App

Haverhill Man Charged With Murder During Snow Storm

February 10, 2017 7:40 AM
Filed Under: Amesbury, Haverhill, Murder Charges, Sean LaRose, State Police

HAVERHILL (CBS) — A 34-year-old Haverhill man will be in court Friday to face murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Joseph Smith.

Sean LaRose was arrested in Amesbury late Thursday night by Massachusetts State Police. He will be arraigned on murder and larceny of a motor vehicle charges in Haverhill District Court.

Haverhill police were called to an address on Portland Street to investigate a report of shots fired at approximately 4:45 p.m. Thursday. They found Smith, 34, of Haverhill, suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say LaRose left the scene in a stolen car.  He was later found in Amesbury and arrested.

 

