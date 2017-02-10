NH Guidance Counselor Charged With Sexual Misconduct Involving Student

EXETER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire guidance counselor is on administrative leave after she was arrested for alleged sexual misconduct involving a student.
Kristie Torbick, a first-year councilor at Exeter High School, turned herself in to police Friday on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Police began investigating Torbick in January and she was placed on paid leave as of January 27.
Exeter Superintendent of Schools Michael Morgan released a statement on the investigation into Torbick’s actions.
Since this is a personnel matter, I am not going to comment on the particulars of this case, including the allegations and charges. The District will continue to cooperate with the Exeter Police Department. As always, the safety, well-being, and security of all of our students remain our highest priority.
Torbick was released on $10,000 personal recognizance bail and ordered to avoid contact with the victim, any potential witnesses, and anyone under 18 years old besides her children. Torbick is also banned from all Exeter schools.