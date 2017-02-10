59th Annual GRAMMY Awards Live On CBS Sunday Night

(CBS) The 59th annual GRAMMY awards will take place this Sunday, February 12th at 8:00 p.m. ET. The ceremonies will be hosted by James Corden, host of The Late Late Show, and will broadcast live on CBS.
This year’s show will feature live performances from some of the biggest names in music:
Adele
Kelsea Ballerini
William Bell & Gary Clark Jr.
Chance The Rapper
Cynthia Erivo & John Legend for a special In Memoriam tribute performance
Lady Gaga & Metallica
Little Big Town
Demi Lovato with Andra Day & Tori Kelly celebrating the music of the Bee Gees & Saturday Night Fever
Lukas Graham
Bruno Mars
Maren Morris & Alicia Keys
Anderson .Paak & A Tribe Called Quest
Katy Perry
Sturgill Simpson
Carrie Underwood & Keith Urban
The Weeknd with Daft Punk
As far as nominations go, Beyonce leads the pack this year with nine including “Album Of The Year” and “Song Of The Year.” Other artists hoping to take home the hardware include Ariana Grande (two nominations), Justin Bieber (four nominations), Drake (seven nominations) and Demi Lovato (one nomination).
Read: Full list of Grammy nominations
Music’s biggest night also has an all-star list of presenters:
Camila Cabello
The Chainsmokers
Kelly Clarkson
Laverne Cox
Jason Derulo
Celine Dion
DNCE
Halsey
Taraji P. Henson
Paris Jackson
Nick Jonas
Jennifer Lopez
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Katharine McPhee
Pentatonix
Thomas Rhett
Gina Rodriguez
Ryan Seacrest
Snoop Dogg
John Travolta
You can watch the GRAMMYs Sunday night at 8 p.m. on WBZ-TV.