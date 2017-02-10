WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
Woman Injured After Car Drops 70 Feet Into Stream In Fitchburg

February 10, 2017 10:55 PM
FITCHBURG (CBS) – A young woman is lucky to be alive after her car flipped, then rolled 70 feet down an embankment and into a stream in Fitchburg.

The crash happened just before 9 pm Friday night at the intersection of Westminster Hill Road and Sanborn Street.

The woman, who has not been identified, was in the stream for at least 30 minutes. Firefighters used ropes and ladders to get her up to the road.

She was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center where doctors say she has only minor injuries.

Police say the roads may have been icy.

No other information has been released.

