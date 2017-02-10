WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Weather Alert: Potentially Significant SnowRadarForecast | BlogWeather App | Closings-Delays

Delta Flight Returns To Logan Airport After Pilot Smells Smoke

February 10, 2017 8:05 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – The smell of smoke forced a Delta jet to return to Logan Airport after takeoff Friday night.

Flight 6266, from Boston to Raleigh-Durham, landed safely and passengers got off the plane on the tarmac.

Firefighter boards Delta flight at Logan Airport after pilot smells smoke (Photo credit/Derrick Phillips)

Firefighter boards Delta flight at Logan Airport after pilot smells smoke (Photo credit/Derrick Phillips)

“The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution the pilot elected to have passengers deplane on the tarmac and taken by bus to the terminal,” a spokesman for Delta said.

Passengers tell WBZ-TV’s Jim Smith the flight was on the ground for about 45 minutes before takeoff.

“Actually it was delayed, they were fixing something, the plane took off and once we got up it returned,” one passenger said. “All sorts of fire engines out front, telling us there was smoke in the cabin.”

One woman said she was scared because the plane was making unusual noises. “To me it didn’t sound like a strong-running plane so yes I was nervous, I was very nervous,” she said.

The aircraft has been removed from service for inspection.

No other information has been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia