Delta Flight Returns To Logan Airport After Pilot Smells Smoke

BOSTON (CBS) – The smell of smoke forced a Delta jet to return to Logan Airport after takeoff Friday night.
Flight 6266, from Boston to Raleigh-Durham, landed safely and passengers got off the plane on the tarmac.
“The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution the pilot elected to have passengers deplane on the tarmac and taken by bus to the terminal,” a spokesman for Delta said.
Passengers tell WBZ-TV’s Jim Smith the flight was on the ground for about 45 minutes before takeoff.
“Actually it was delayed, they were fixing something, the plane took off and once we got up it returned,” one passenger said. “All sorts of fire engines out front, telling us there was smoke in the cabin.”
One woman said she was scared because the plane was making unusual noises. “To me it didn’t sound like a strong-running plane so yes I was nervous, I was very nervous,” she said.
The aircraft has been removed from service for inspection.
No other information has been released.