Conan O’Brien Surprises James White With Ford Pickup Truck

BOSTON (CBS) – James White has a new pickup truck after all.
But he didn’t get it from Tom Brady. Conan O’Brien surprised him with a Ford F-150 Thursday.
In the past, the Super Bowl MVP would get a new truck. Two years ago Brady gave his truck to Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler.
When Brady won the award again last weekend, he said running back James White deserved it because of his three touchdowns, which included the game winning 2-yard run in overtime to beat Atlanta.
But the league stopped giving out the truck last season.
So when White joined Conan as a guest on his show Thursday night, he surprised White with the new vehicle, which was donated by Ford.