Colvin On What It’s Like To Win With Patriots, Players Skipping White House Trip

BOSTON (CBS) — Former Patriots linebacker was part of a Super Bowl-winning team in each of his first two seasons in New England, so he knows quite a bit about the process of winning.

Joining Toucher & Rich for the final time of the season on Friday morning, Colvin said that times have changed a bit in terms of the way players celebrate.

“From that standpoint, social media wasn’t as big,” Colvin said, while noting that there was nobody on Rob Gronkowski’s level of partying back in 2003 and 2004. “At that moment when we won that second Super Bowl when I was there, iPods and iPhones really just got on the map. So broadcasting things that you were doing, that was still the time when you had MySpace, that was the big thing then. So we’ve come eons and eons from where we were then.”

Colvin also said that most players on those teams were older and had families, which helped keep things relatively tame.

“So it was a different thought process — there were a lot more older guys that had younger kids or kids and wives, and I just don’t think it was something that was done a whole, whole lot,” he said.

In the celebrations, did Colvin ever see head coach Bill Belichick really get loose and let it rip?

“No, but I do remember at the ring ceremony, Bill pulling out — and people talk about Tom [Brady] getting a fifth ring, putting his fifth on his thumb — Bill, I’ve never seen it before, Bill pulled out [after Super Bowl XXXIX] all his rings from the Giants and [the Patriots] and he was just standing there just like doing a two-step with all his rings on his hands,” Colvin shared. “He wasn’t inebriated or anything like that, he was just enjoying the moment. Those are the times that I try to explain to a lot of people in Indianapolis, that you don’t know, that the media doesn’t really get to see, of who Bill really is. Those are memories that you get to keep forever.”

Part of the celebration process involves going to the White House to be honored by the president. Colvin said he skipped the trip after Super Bowl XXXVIII because he missed most of that season and didn’t feel like a contributor to that title. He did, however, make the trip after Super Bowl XXXIX.

As for the players not going now, Colvin does not believe the half-dozen players who won’t be going to the White House will cause problems in the locker room.

“From the standpoint of these guys not going, I think we’re in different times. I think the country, the way everyone sees each other regardless of what your race is or your religion or your political beliefs, we’re at a moment that people are trying to take a stand for what they believe in, regardless if it’s right or wrong. They’re trying to make awareness of what their thoughts and concerns are. And I think they have every right to [do so],” Colvin said, adding that athletes should be allowed to make such statements.

“There’s more coverage of it now, just because of, again, the way the whole election process went through,” Colvin continued. “You have President Trump in office now, and some of the things that he’s saying or doing, some of the people don’t agree with, etc. And then you look even before that, with a lot of the just relationships between the community — specifically the minority community — with police officers and all the things that have gone on, it’s a different time frame. And the times that I was on the team, you were dealing with 9/11 and the aftermath of that. So it was a little bit more, ‘Hey, let’s stick together,’ and that motto. But right now, the country is at a [point], where you’ve got to figure out who you are and what you’re trying to do and what you stand for. My hope is that it makes everybody stronger, not divides us.”

Going back to the Super Bowl win, Colvin said that just about everyone involved with the Patriots was pulling for this year’s victory to help put to bed any Spygate, DeflateGate or any other accusation against the Patriots.

“I think everyone that’s a Patriot fan or is an ex-Patriots player appreciated and wanted this win so bad, just because of all the BS that came with all the other championships, ‘well, if this or if that.’ Well, have a seat now,” Colvin said. “You can put all that to rest.”

Listen to the interview below: