Mayor Praises Blizzard Cleanup, Wants Drivers And Shovelers To ‘Respect Each Other’

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh praised the Department of Public Works Friday for all their efforts during and after Thursday’s blizzard.

The mayor said about 13,000 tons of salt and 750 pieces of equipment were used on city streets at the height of the storm.

Boston Police towed about 320 cars, but Walsh said that’s actually a good number because most people complied with the parking ban.

Crews will be working Friday on clearing and salting side streets and bringing in equipment to remove large snow piles.

Mayor Walsh: Workers are going to continue working all day long to remove snow. Schools are closed today out of precaution. #Wbz pic.twitter.com/VhtXRw0QMc — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) February 10, 2017

The buzz of snow blowers and the scrapes of shovels were heard throughout the city Friday morning.

“We got socked, but we were due to get a big one anyways,” Bob Anglin told WBZ-TV.

Public schools in the city were closed for the second day in a row. Anglin was busy cleaning up outside an elementary school in South Boston.

“Sidewalks and ramp ways, so kids can get in Monday,” he said.

Lysa Olmo spent part of her morning shoveling out her car.

“It’s definitely working up a sweat. It was cold when we came out. It’s no longer cold,” Olmo said.

In South Boston, a lot of people have to dig out. Mayor Walsh is asking everyone to be respectful about those parking spaces.

And the space savers are out in Southie! #WBZ pic.twitter.com/PKW2HItHPI — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) February 10, 2017

“If I see those signs out there, I’ll instruct public works to pick up the space saver and throw it in the truck, if they’re going to be threatening people on wording,” Walsh said.

“Be respectful on both sides. You shoveled your space out, you did a lot of work in shoveling it out. If you’re driving and you see a space that someone’s saving, respect the person’s space and respect each other,” the mayor added.

Walsh said crews will work throughout the day and asks residents and business owners to do their part clearing store fronts, sidewalks and hydrants.

“We’re asking people do not shovel snow in the street. We’re asking businesses do not push snow in the street. We got a lot of calls last night at 311, saying people were shoveling snow in the street. You’re going to make it more complicated for people,” Walsh said.

Storm shelters, as well as city’s 311 call system, will remain open 24 hours a day.

Some people say they’re enjoying all this snow.

“Having a couple days off from work was great to re-energize,” a woman told WBZ.

Others, not so much.

“I’d rather be in Florida, to tell you the truth,” Anglin said.

The mayor may feel the same, wrapping up his news conference on this note.

“Well, I hope I don’t see you guys ’til June. Thank you,” Walsh said.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports