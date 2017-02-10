Crews Race To Restore Power On Cape Cod After Blizzard

BARNSTABLE (CBS) – Performing delicate work in bitter cold temperatures kept power crews on Cape Cod moving. As of Friday night, there were only 600 customers without power.

“The guys in the trucks working are probably wearing less clothes than we are because they are working,” said Brian Walker of Grattan Line Construction.

So many people lost power in the blizzard, about 55,000 and mostly on the Cape, that Grattan’s crew working in Centerville was contracted by the power company to help.

“There are a lot of trees down, ice on the trees taking down power lines,” said Walker. “This is worse than the storm of the century.”

They planned to toil away until midnight under the aptly named snow moon. They had company not far away in Barnstable. The winds cracked a power pole closing 6A.

In Boston the issue is snow. The city started ticketing for unclear sidewalks

“It’s a nightmare,” said Karen Hayes of South Boston. “Nobody shovels, to get on and off the bus forget it, they’re not clearing off the sidewalks.”

The problem for Abby Marjoloet was where to put it.

“It’s more where to put the snow, you don’t want to put it in the sidewalk where people have shoveled just trying to pack it up,” said Marjoloet.

South Boston looked like a yard sale with fans, heaters, and chairs used to save coveted parking spaces. Marjoloet had her two space savers stolen last year. Mayor Marty Walsh urges everyone to play nice.

“Be respectful of both sides. You shovel your space out you did a lot of work in shoveling out your driving and you see a space saved, respect the person’s space,” said Mayor Walsh.

The space saver rule is in effect until Sunday morning. The mayor says they’ll revisit it after the late weekend storm.

“As ready as I’ll ever be,” said Hayes. “This is why I pay for a parking space in a garage.”

Brian Walker said they have already been contacted by other utilities about working in Sunday’s storm.