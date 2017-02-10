Amtrak Passengers Stuck On Train To Boston With No Heat For 4 Hours

BOSTON (CBS) – An Amtrak train heading to Boston was stuck in the Bronx for about four hours overnight, leaving passengers freezing with no heat on board.
Northeast Regional Train 66from Washington, DC was coming through New York City early Friday morning on its way to South Station when the rail line said there was a problem with overhead power.
The train stopped unexpectedly in the Bronx shortly after 3 a.m.
“It’s freezing cold. The bathrooms aren’t working. There’s no power and there’s very little communication on behalf of the Amtrak crew to let us know what’s happening, when it’s happening,” passenger Brenda Shipley told WCBS-TV. “And it’s really, really cold.”
Several other passengers complained on Twitter.
Amtrak said power was restored at 7:10 a.m. and the train was moving again around 7:30 a.m.
It is now due to arrive at South Station at 12:15 p.m.