Amtrak Passengers Stuck On Train To Boston With No Heat For 4 Hours

BOSTON (CBS) – An Amtrak train heading to Boston was stuck in the Bronx for about four hours overnight, leaving passengers freezing with no heat on board.

Northeast Regional Train 66from Washington, DC was coming through New York City early Friday morning on its way to South Station when the rail line said there was a problem with overhead power.

The train stopped unexpectedly in the Bronx shortly after 3 a.m.

“It’s freezing cold. The bathrooms aren’t working. There’s no power and there’s very little communication on behalf of the Amtrak crew to let us know what’s happening, when it’s happening,” passenger Brenda Shipley told WCBS-TV. “And it’s really, really cold.”

Several other passengers complained on Twitter.

@HeidiWyldChyld There are mechanical issues with the train. No ETD. The crew is dealing with the mechanical issues. — Amtrak (@Amtrak) February 10, 2017

@priv8is There are mechanical issues with the train. No ETD. The crew is dealing with the mechanical issues. — Amtrak (@Amtrak) February 10, 2017

@JenSchumacher2 We apologize. Pls ctc Customer Relations at 1-800-USA-RAIL. — Amtrak (@Amtrak) February 10, 2017

@merrysushi There are mechanical issues with the train. No ETD. — Amtrak (@Amtrak) February 10, 2017

Amtrak said power was restored at 7:10 a.m. and the train was moving again around 7:30 a.m.

It is now due to arrive at South Station at 12:15 p.m.